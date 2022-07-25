Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will now only have three sets of siblings on their roster.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday.

His younger brother, Terrell Edmunds, will begin his fifth season as Pittsburgh's starting safety.

The older Edmunds scored his one NFL touchdown in 2017 as an undrafted rookie with the New Orleans Saints. Despite spending the last four seasons in Pittsburgh, he's seldom seen the field.

Edmunds has not recorded an NFL touch since 2019. Spending most of his time on the practice squad, he recorded his only 18 snaps on special teams last season.

While most teams diversify their backfield work, the Steelers fed Najee Harris 381 touches during a busy rookie campaign. Backup running backs Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. will fight for whatever few opportunities remain down the depth chart.

The Steelers broke up the Edmunds brothers, but they still have family connections in T.J. and Derek Watt, Cameron and Connor Heyward, and Carlos and Khalil Davis.

Edmunds could still potentially find his way back to Pittsburgh's practice squad if the 27-year-old doesn't locate an opportunity elsewhere.