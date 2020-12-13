The Steelers Changed Their Travel Plans For Buffalo

Typically, an NFL team does not travel the day of a game. The 2020 regular season is far from a typical year, though.

The Pittsburgh Steelers changed their typical travel plans for Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Pittsburgh usually leaves the day before a game, but because the Steelers are playing on Sunday night, they’ve decided to leave the day off.

“Due to a number of schedule adjustments which resulted in the Steelers playing on a short week two weeks in a row, we requested and were approved by the League Office to travel on game day to Buffalo for our Sunday night game,” Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said in a statement to ESPN. “Our preparations and meetings will be conducted in Pittsburgh Saturday evening, and the team will then fly to Buffalo on Sunday morning and continue day-of-game preparations upon arrival in Buffalo.”

This is a major contest for the Steelers, who need to win to keep pace with the Chiefs atop the AFC’s race for No. 1.

Pittsburgh and Buffalo are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on NBC.