The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves.

Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster.

However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move.

Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday.

The Steelers are currently in training camp, preparing for the 2022 season.

Pittsburgh is likely to start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback come Week 1.