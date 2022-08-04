Steelers Extend Diontae Johnson: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball as Joe Schobert #47 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Diontae Johnson is the latest wide receiver to get paid.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed the 26-year-old star to a two-year, $36.71 million extension.

The new deal includes $27 million in guaranteed money and is worth up to $39.5 million in added bonuses.

Onlookers were happy and, in some cases, pleasantly surprised to see a deal completed. The Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported yesterday that the two sides remained "far apart" in negotiations as Johnson continued a training camp "hold in."

However, other fans feel the Steelers paid too much given Johnson's past issues with drops.

While Johnson dropped 13 passes in 2020, he dropped just five of 169 targets last season. He set career highs with 107 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in his third NFL season.

A short-term extension provides the Steelers and Johnson some flexibility. While the team can move on if he doesn't justify the exorbitant price tag, the 5'10" wideout could secure another big deal elsewhere if they haven't stabilized the quarterback position in the next three seasons.

Johnson will stay in Pittsburgh to headline a receiving corps featuring Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens. Regardless of who wins the starting quarterback job, Johnson should remain a focal point of the Steelers' offense in 2022 and beyond.