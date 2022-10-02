Steelers Release Statement On Fan's Tragic Death Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on September 7, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

A fan tragically died at the Pittsburgh Steelers home game on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, a male fan was pronounced dead after falling from an escalator at the stadium.

The fan was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving.

The Steelers have released a statement on Sunday afternoon's tragic death.

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today," the Steelers said in a statement. "We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family."

The fan's identity has not been revealed.

Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this time on Sunday evening.