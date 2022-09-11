Steelers Reportedly Fearing Worst For T.J. Watt Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers earned a wild Week 1 road victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a last-second field goal in overtime.

However, they might not be in much of a celebratory mood after losing T.J. Watt to a potentially significant injury.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was seen holding his side when leaving Sunday's game. He appeared to say that he thought he tore his pec.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, that's what the Steelers fear. Watt will undergo tests on Monday to verify the diagnosis.

Losing Watt to a likely season-ending injury would obviously be a huge blow for Pittsburgh. The star linebacker dominated last year, tying Michael Strahan's official record with 22.5 sacks while also forcing five fumbles.

He was already off to a strong start, registering a sack with three of his six tackles coming for a loss. The 27-year-old also defended two passes.

The Steelers picked up a huge win over last season's AFC champions, but they'll face a steep climb to making another appearance if Watt's injury is as serious as they believe.