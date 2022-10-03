Steelers Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Quarterback

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly made a decision at starting quarterback.

Pittsburgh replaced Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Following the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said he was undecided on the position moving forward.

However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting on Monday afternoon that the Steelers will be moving forward with Pickett.

"The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward," he reported on Monday afternoon.

Pickett showed promise in the loss to the Jets, though his first pass was intercepted.

The Steelers fell to 1-3 on the year with Sunday's loss to the AFC East franchise.

Pittsburgh is set to play Buffalo on Sunday.