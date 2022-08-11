Steelers Reportedly Releasing Player With Injury Designation

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An ill-timed injury has cost a Pittsburgh Steelers player his roster spot.

According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers waived Ulysses Gilbert with an injury designation. The 25-year-old linebacker was wearing a boot on his right foot this week.

Pryor said Gilbert had played well in training camp before suffering an ankle injury. Others have echoed that sentiment. Last week, The Athletic's Mark Kaboly claimed Gilbert was enjoying the "best camp of his career."

Gilbert played all 17 games for the Steelers last year, primarily on special teams. He lined up for just 36 plays on defense but saw 69 percent of the special-teams snaps. That includes a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in Week 1.

The 2019 sixth-round pick has 25 tackles in 28 career games with Pittsburgh. This isn't his first setback, as back issues put him on the injured reserve twice in 2020.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Steelers claimed former New York Jets defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers.