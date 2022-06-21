Steelers Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman: Fans React

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After beginning his career with the Cleveland Browns, Ogunjobi compiled a career-high seven sacks with the Cincinnati Bengals last season. However, he missed most of their Super Bowl run after suffering a foot injury during their first-round victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Earlier in the offseason, Ogunjobi signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears that the team nullified following a failed physical. While it's not yet known how much the 28-year-old will now make in 2022, he lost some long-term stability.

Fans think keeping Ogunjobi in the AFC North is a big score for the Steelers, who ranked last in rushing defense last season. They'll need him to help solidify their defensive line after Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement.

Of course, Ogunjobi must pass his physical this time. If healthy, he could be a major late addition for the Steelers, who will give the former third-round pick four chances to enact revenge on his old teams.