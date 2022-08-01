Steelers Sign Veteran Kicker To 4-Year Extension: Fans React

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: Kicker Chris Boswell #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks the game-winning field goal against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field on November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Kickers don't usually net long-term deals, but the Pittsburgh Steelers locked down Chris Boswell on Monday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers signed Boswell to a four-year, $20 million extension with $12.5 million guaranteed. Those parameters match Justin Tucker's deal, making them the NFL's highest-paid kickers.

Boswell has been money since missing seven field goals and five extra points in 2018. He's made 84 of 91 field-goal attempts over the last three seasons with no misses within 40 yards while converting 89 of 95 point-after tries.

As a result, many Steelers fans are happy to see the 31-year-old get rewarded with a raise before his eighth season.

However, other fans don't think he deserves the same contract as Tucker. Furthermore, some appear to think that Evan McPherson is already better following a promising rookie season -- and perfect postseason -- for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Teams are often reluctant to invest in kickers, but it certainly helps to have a reliable one. Boswell's 88.35% field-goal conversion rate ranks fourth all-time behind Tucker, Harrison Butker, and Younghoe Koo.

Boswell's steady leg will continue to provide the Steelers some peace of mind for the next four years.