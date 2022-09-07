Steelers Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Mitch Trubisky Decision

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin formally named Mitchell Trubisky his starting quarterback to begin the season.

Tuesday's announcement hardly shocked onlookers expecting the free-agent signing to get the first chance over rookie Kenny Pickett. It turns out Steelers players were even less surprised by the news.

Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, wide receiver Diontae Johnson said the team already knew Trubisky had the job.

"They said he was the starter actually during camp, but I guess they didn't, they didn't really mention it to y'all," Johnson said. "But we kind of already knew."

Pickett did everything in his power to keep his name in the conversation. The first-round pick dazzled during the preseason by completing 29 of 36 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns

If they entered camp in a truly wide-open battle for the starting spot, Pickett may have received the Week 1 nod. However, Johnson's comments suggest it was always Trubisky's job to lose.

"We're just really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us," Tomlin said Tuesday. "He's a guy that came to us with franchise quarterback experience. He's comfortable in those shoes."

Trubisky will lead the Steelers into an AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.