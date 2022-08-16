Steelers Wideout's Agent Releases Statement On Lawsuit

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Diontae Johnson's representatives responded to a lawsuit alleging the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver intentionally no-showed a scheduled youth football camp appearance.

In a statement shared by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, agent Brad Cicala and attorney Adam Kenner called the claims from FlexWork Sports Management LLC "completely false."

"What FlexWorks conveniently leaves out of this story are the countless breaches of the arrangement with Mr. Johnson, including the failure to facilitate his timely arrival," Cicala and Kenner said.

"Although the previously agreed upon requirement to handle Mr. Johnson's travel was unfulfilled by FlewWorks [sic], Mr. Johnson made his own attempts to make it to the camp. Unfortunately, those attempts were unsuccessful due to flight delays and cancellations."

Per Jason Mackey of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, FlexWork accused Johnson of causing the company “significant damages, in the form of refunds, credits, and reputational damage" by not honoring his commitment to appear at a camp event on May 22.

The lawsuit claimed one of Johnson's agents informed them of a flight delay 13 minutes before the event's scheduled 10 a.m. start time. He then allegedly left the airport rather than waiting for a new flight.

Johnson's team said FlexWork denied Johnson's offer to appear at a later date. As a result, they labeled the "frivolous lawsuit" as "nothing more than a money grab."

"Mr. Johnson's only 'guilt' in this matter is trusting FlexWorks to meet Mr. Johnson's high operational standards while mirroring his passion for promoting football to young people in the community."