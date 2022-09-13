Steelers Working Out Veteran Free Agent Following Injury

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the possibility of life without T.J. Watt by seeking external linebacker help.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers will work out Ryan Anderson on Tuesday with Watt expected to land on the injured reserve.

Anderson played four seasons with the Washington Commanders, who made him the No. 49 pick in 2017. The outside linebacker registered 86 tackles, six sacks, and five forced fumbles (all in 2019) during 52 career games.

The New York Giants signed Anderson last year, but the NFL suspended him for six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. They released the former Alabama standout before he ever played a down for the team.

Pittsburgh is seeking a second opinion on Watt's injury. Pelissero reported that the Steelers are optimistic the reigning Defensive Player of the Year can avoid season-ending surgery and return by the end of October.