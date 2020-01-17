Video: Stephen A. Smith Responds To Antonio Brown

It’s been an eventful week for Antonio Brown. During one of his verbal tirades on social media, the former All-Pro wideout called out ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Brown went at Smith on Twitter, saying “Didn’t know words was a crime…we can exchange words…how about you come to South Florida and let’s speak.”

Smith didn’t have the chance to respond to Brown on Twitter since he’s blocked by the standout wide receiver. However, he had the chance to address these interesting remarks on ESPN’s First Take.

“I’m at a point where I feel incredible sorry for what I’m witnessing take place in the life of Antonio Brown,” Smith said. “He’s clearly not all there. He’s all over the place, we all know that. Some have speculated that he may have CTE. We don’t know that, but I know that he doesn’t seem the same since nearly getting decapitated by Vontaze Burfict.”

Smith is known for his energetic rants, but he did an excellent job remaining calm and collected. He also shed light on how hard this fall from grace has been for Brown.

Here’s the full segment from ESPN’s First Take:

The past year has been chaotic for Brown. Shortly after forcing his way out of Oakland and making his way to New England, the Pro Bowler faced sexual assault allegations.

It’s reached the point where it’s fair to wonder if Brown will ever return to the NFL. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has ended their working relationship.

Rosenhaus said he would work with Brown again if he seeks counsel.

Brown already fired back at Rosenhaus for cutting ties with him, so it’s possible he responds to Smith in the near future.