Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season.

Is another one on the way soon?

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon.

“Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the head coach of [the Colts] next season. … There is no excuse for an NFL team to lose a 33-0 lead at halftime.”

Jeff Saturday has made it clear that he wants to land the full-time head coaching job in Indianapolis.

However, following the loss that he had on Saturday afternoon, it's fair to wonder if that should happen.