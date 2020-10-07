Stephen A. Smith Has Clear Message For NFL Players

It’s safe to say the past two weeks have been a major setback for the NFL as far as containing the spread of COVID-19. At this rate, the league might have to consider putting all 32 teams in hotels for the remainder of the season.

Over the past 24 hours alone, the Patriots, Raiders and Titans had positive COVID-19 tests. We already know that Tennessee is dealing with an outbreak, whereas the situations in Las Vegas and New England seem like isolated cases right now.

Since the number of cases are starting to go up, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith sent a message to NFL players during this Wednesday’s edition of First Take.

Smith believes it’s time that NFL players adopt a “bubble mentality.”

“The kind of atmosphere you’re in when you show up to training camp and you’re isolated at that particular moment in time. What’s wrong with having guys in that kind of bubble in their respective team’s city? You can have family members come in and get tested, but you guys don’t get to leave as much because we’ve got this season to protect. I understand that would be an incredible inconvenience, please don’t get me wrong, but we just watched NBA players do it for several months.”

NFL players NEED to have a bubble mentality! pic.twitter.com/4lH1MAQPKQ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 7, 2020

Honestly this is a good suggestion from Smith. NFL insider Mike Florio recently said something similar when writing a column about how the league could “save” the season.

Staying inside a bubble isn’t ideal, that’s for sure. It might be the only way to ensure that all 256 games will be played this year though.