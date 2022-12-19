Stephen A. Smith Names 'Dumbest' NFL Play He's Ever Seen

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith pulled no punches when discussing the end of yesterday's Patriots-Raiders game.

On "First Take" this morning alongside Molly Qerim, Michael Irvin and Dan Orlovsky, Smith called New England wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' ill-fated tossback that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Chandler Jones the "dumbest play" in NFL history.

"When we think about all-time bloopers, you can come up with any you want," Smith said. "You can come up with the 'Butt Fumble' with Mark Sanchez. You can come up with a few things. You can't come up with something dumber than we saw yesterday."

To his credit, Meyers spoke at length about his decision following his team's 30-24 loss on Sunday.

“I thought I saw Mac Jones open," he admitted to reporters.

The play not only cost New England the game, it knocked the Patriots out of the AFC playoffs for the time being. At 7-7, the Pats are currently in eighth, one game back of the Miami Dolphins for the final wild card spot.