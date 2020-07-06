Stephen A. Smith Ranks 4 NFL Quarterbacks Over Lamar Jackson

Stephen A. Smith believes there are four current NFL quarterbacks better than Ravens superstar QB Lamar Jackson.

When it comes to quarterback rankings, there’s no question who No. 1 is. Patrick Mahomes is the best signal-caller in the league – and it’s not all that close. Most consider Lamar Jackson a distant No. 2 behind Mahomes – but not according to Stephen A. Smith.

The popular sports analyst believes Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Drew Brees are all better quarterbacks than Jackson right now. It’s hard to blame Stephen A. Smith for his ranking.

Wilson’s easily the most-underrated quarterback in the NFL and has the resume to prove it. Brees is another legendary signal-caller. The debate between Watson and Jackson will likely rage on in coming years.

“Not only do I have him top-two, I’ve got Russell Wilson ahead of him [Lamar Jackson],” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “Obviously Patrick Mahomes first. Russell Wilson. I’d put Deshaun Watson ahead of him. I really, really would. And of course, the greatness of Drew Brees because of his accuracy.”

Check out Stephen A. Smith’s full explanation of his quarterback ranking in the video below.

🔸 Patrick Mahomes

🔸 Russell Wilson

🔸 Deshaun Watson

🔸 Drew Brees These are the QBs that @stephenasmith ranks ahead of Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/GCxEyPhpzt — First Take (@FirstTake) July 6, 2020

It’s easy to understand placing both Russell Wilson and Drew Brees ahead of Lamar Jackson. But Jackson’s widely considered a better quarterback than Deshaun Watson.

For starters, Lamar Jackson already has an MVP under his belt. Not to mention, the Ravens were the best team out of the AFC during the 2019-20 regular season.

Fortunately, Lamar Jackson can prove Stephen A. Smith wrong with another strong showing this coming season.