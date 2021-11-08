Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco.

Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.

Stephen A. Smith spoke on First Take on Monday about that explanation and absolutely slammed Rodgers. He called him a “national embarrassment.”

“I’m ashamed of him right now,” Smith said. “If Aaron Rodgers is watching this interview, Friday on Pat McAfee’s show, you came across as a national embarrassment. There is no other way around it. It was the most embarrassing performance of Aaron Rodgers’ career. Period. There is no denying that.”

Aaron Rodgers came across as a national embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/VFD2CyksDJ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 8, 2021

Smith then goes on to list multiple reasons why Rodgers embarrassed himself, which included why he thinks that Rodgers should’ve just had this answer in August to the Green Bay media, rather than going on McAfee’s show to give his answer.

Rodgers ended up missing the game for Green Bay against Kansas City on Sunday and his team definitely felt that loss. The Packers only put up seven points and backup QB Jordan Love had just 190 yards through the air.

Head coach Matt Lafleur still doesn’t have an update on when Rodgers will be back.

Green Bay’s next game will be against Seattle on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.