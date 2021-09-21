Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith never shies away from having an opinion on anything, so naturally he has some thoughts on the best teams in the NFL right now.

Stephen A. put out his updated top five NFL teams on Tuesday. Not surprisingly, he has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 1, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs, despite their Sunday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Rounding out SAS’ top five are the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. All three teams are 2-0, though Smith also omitted a trio of 2-0 teams: the 49ers, Broncos and Panthers.

Resume-wise, this isn’t a bad top five at all. In reality, these probably won’t be the five best teams when the season is said and done, but at the moment, it’s a defensible list.

In our opinion, it seems like the biggest snubs are San Francisco, Baltimore and Buffalo.

Week 3 of the NFL season starts on Thursday. The best matchups are on Sunday, including Bucs-Rams, 49ers-Packers, Chargers-Chiefs and Washington-Buffalo.

We’ll see if Smith has to make some changes to his top five next week.