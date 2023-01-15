Skip to main content
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.  (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road.

Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith reported that it would happen.

"If the Los Angeles Chargers lose this game, Brandon Staley will be fired," Smith said on ESPN's "First Take."

"Period."

Now, it's up to the Chargers to make their official decision.

It should come pretty quickly early this week.