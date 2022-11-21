Stephen A. Smith Wants 1 NFL Quarterback Benched

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith wants an NFL starting quarterback to get benched after Sunday.

The ESPN personality is joining New York Jets fans in calling for quarterback Zach Wilson to get to the bench.

Wilson played poorly in the Jets' 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also failed to take accountability for his poor play, responding "no" when asked if he felt he let the defense down.

“Zach Wilson’s trash. ... He’s a boy playing a man’s game because he mentally showed that yesterday. No accountability whatsoever.”

Smith's comments on Wilson were a bit more over the top than others, but many will still agree.

The New York Jets have a decent roster and a good defense. It's Wilson and the team's offense that has let the rest of the squad down so far this year.

Should it be time for Mike White or Joe Flacco to take over at quarterback?