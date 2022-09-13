Stephen Jones Has Telling Comment On CeeDee Lamb

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones looks on before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' offense couldn't get anything going during Sunday night's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even before Dak Prescott left with a fractured thumb, their troubles at wide receiver were glaring. The entire group combined for 125 receiving yards, only 29 of which came from CeeDee Lamb despite getting targeted 11 times.

During Monday's interview on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones stressed the importance of Lamb stepping up when asked if the position is "good enough" at the moment.

"I think we've certainly got to step up and do better. The passing game goes hand and hand between the quarterback and the receivers," Jones said. "We've got to be better there. CeeDee has got to improve and work his way into being the No. 1 receiver."

The Cowboys put their confidence in Lamb emerging as their unquestioned top wideout when trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. The 23-year-old entered the season with even more pressure to deliver with Michael Gallup and James Washington sidelined.

Some Cowboys fans might instead direct the blame at Jones and the front office for getting rid of Cooper for what amounted to a salary dump and not adequately addressing his loss. Former seventh-round pick Noah Brown led the team with 68 receiving yards Sunday night.

Along with the expectations of carrying Dallas' depleted receiving corps, Lamb will also play without Prescott for the foreseeable future. The quarterback is expected to have surgery on his right thumb that could sideline him for six-to-eight weeks.

Lamb will thus look to meet Jones' expectations while catching passes from Cooper Rush. He tallied 112 receiving yards when Rush led the Cowboys to a win over the Minnesota Vikings last Halloween.