Breaking: NFL General Manager Stepping Away From Team

A prominent NFL general manager is taking a leave of absence from his team.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is leaving the team to deal with personal issues.

"Sources: #AZCardinals GM Steve Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team," he reported on Wednesday.

Our thoughts are with Keim and his family during this time on Wednesday.

The Cardinals have disappointed on the field this year, but the health of their general manager is obviously more important.

Hopefully we will see him back in the front office soon.