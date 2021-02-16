Steve Levy Addresses His Future On Monday Night Football

ESPN revamped its Monday Night Football coverage in 2020, with longtime broadcaster Steve Levy handling play-by-play duties.

Levy was joined by analysts and ex-NFLers Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. The trio seemed to acquit themselves well throughout the year, and there’s been no reported indication they won’t be back in the booth in 2021.

Recently, Levy sat down with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch for his “Media Circus” feature and discussed a wide-range of topics, including his future with MNF.

The 55-year-old announcer, who has been with ESPN since 1993, said he has not definitively been told his group will be back, but he also hasn’t been given any hints they won’t be.

“I hope to hear something sooner rather than later,” Levy told Deitsch. “But everything I’ve heard to this point has been incredibly positive and points in the right direction of us all returning to the NFL next season, which is all I can really hope for at this point.”

Steve Levy believes his group is coming back to Monday Night Football. The full story: https://t.co/m11QU94QdP pic.twitter.com/5Z0UOmh2HW — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 15, 2021

Levy, Griese and Riddick took over the MNF reins from Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland, though McFarland remained a pregame studio analyst for Monday night games.

Riddick interviewed for multiple general manager vacancies around the NFL this offseason, but was not hired, leaving him open to continue his duties at ESPN.