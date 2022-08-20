Steve Smith Has Harsh Criticism For Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 06: Former Carolina Panthers WR Steve Smith before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Former NFL great Steve Smith is more than ready to see the Panthers move on from Sam Darnold and into the Baker Mayfield era.

During Friday night's preseason bout between the Panthers and Patriots, Smith fully endorsed Mayfield as the team's starting quarterback.

"On the TV broadcast, Steve Smith concedes he's been critical of Baker Mayfield. But believes he should be the Panthers' starter," said Joe Person.

Shortly thereafter, Smith spoke of Sam Darnold. He compared him to a librarian and the he easily puts people to sleep by his play.

"'Sam Darnold's going to put you to sleep reading a book. We don't need any librarians out here....' -Steve Smith, saying that in his opinion Baker Mayfield should be the Panthers starting quarterback," wrote Josh Klein.

Ouch. He's not wrong though.

At this point we know who Sam Darnold is. He's a pretty ineffective quarterback and won't win your team many games.

Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, has his limits but is more than capable of winning a couple more games than the team expects to.