Steve Smith Reveals What His Mindset Was In The NFL

Throughout his 16-year NFL career, wide receiver Steve Smith displayed a toughness that belied his 5-foot-9, 195-pound frame.

Smith played with a chip on his shoulder, which helped drive him to five Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro selections. When he retired following the 2016 season, Smith had amassed 14,731 receiving yards and 81 receiving touchdowns.

In a recent appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” Smith made it clear he was not going to be buddy-buddy with any of his opponents, telling Cowherd that he doesn’t miss the camaraderie of playing in the NFL.

“I wasn’t here to be your friend,” Smith said. “Because when I turned on the light switch and played ball and go against defenders, I don’t give a f–k about your family. I don’t care how your wife and kids are doing.”

Steve Smith Sr. was built different 😤 pic.twitter.com/4KXFiO6SO5 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 16, 2021

Now, this approach doesn’t work for every player, and that’s okay, You don’t have to put up that shell and have that mentality to be a quality NFL player.

It certainly worked for Steve Smith though.