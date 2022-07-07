Steve Smith On Baker Mayfield Trade: NFL World Reacts
Former Carolina Panthers star Steve Smith had made it clear that he didn't want his team to trade for Baker Mayfield.
However, that's exactly what happened on Wednesday, when the Panthers traded a late NFL Draft pick for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.
Smith, one of the best players in Panthers, history, shared his reaction on Twitter.
"Go Baker, go Baker," he said.
That's a fair and balanced response from Smith, who is understandably supporting his team.
"Good thoughts from Agent 89…go Bake," one fan tweeted.
"If 89 is on board, I's on board," another fan added.
"Like my boy Steve said, “Go Baker!” Our 1st game against the browns too," another fan added.
"Couldn't say it better. Best non-qb in Panthers history," one fan admitted.
The Mayfield trade is expected to be finalized with a physical on Thursday.