Steve Smith's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 06: Former Carolina Panthers WR Steve Smith before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Former Panthers star Steve Smith is clearly not a fan of Baker Mayfield.

On Sunday, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick started against the Ravens. Mayfield threw two interceptions in a 13-3 loss to Baltimore.

While the Panthers have yet to commit to a starting quarterback moving forward, the ex-Carolina star has made his opinion clear.

Mayfield should not be starting.

"So @SteveSmithSr89 just joined me and lit up Baker Mayfield on @wfnz . Called him a "three-legged donkey" playing QB and asked why any NFL team looking for a free-agent QB would consider signing him next season," Big Foot Bailey tweeted.

Mayfield was terrible on Sunday afternoon, there's no getting around that.

It would be pretty surprising to see him get another starting opportunity moving forward.

And it wouldn't be that shocking to see him out of the league within a couple of years at this point.