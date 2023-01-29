Steve Young Reacts To 49ers' Quarterback Woes

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player, Steve Young attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are hurting badly at quarterback. But one man might be ready, willing and able to step in and help them out.

Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, has since been ruled out with a concussion after leaving in the third quarter.

While watching his former team's trouble, former 49ers quarterback Steve Young has offered some assistance.

"Warming up in the parking lot, let me know," Young responded to a fan asking if he's at the game.

On this day 18 years ago, Young tossed six touchdowns in a dominant Super Bowl XXIX win over the Chargers. Unfortunately for the 49ers, the 61-year-old Young isn't an option.

Jerry Rice is also at Lincoln Financial Field if the NFL wants to bend the rules and let the long-retired duo suit up. The 49ers need all hands on deck to pull on an improbable road comeback without a healthy active quarterback.

Purdy returned to the game to replace Johnson, but he looks noticeably limited. The Eagles have a commanding 28-7 lead over the 49ers entering the fourth quarter.

The game is being played on FOX.