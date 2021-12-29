Steve Young Reveals First Words John Madden Said To Him

On Tuesday night, the football world learned of the death of legendary former NFL coach John Madden.

The man who changed the way the world watched the game passed away on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the NFL. He was 85 years old.

Over the past 24 hours, tributes for Madden have come flooding in from all around the football world. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young remembered Madden with the first words the legendary broadcaster ever said to him.

“Do you comb your hair with a pork chop?” Madden asked Young.

“First words John Madden ever spoke to me when I met him on Madden Cruiser,” Young said on Twitter. “Loved every minute I ever had with him. Became a great friend. Best memories of biggest games. RIP coach.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement announcing Madden’s passing on Tuesday afternoon.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” the statement said. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”

Madden was a legendary coach, but achieved even bigger things away from the field. He was arguably the greatest play-by-play analyst in the sport’s history and created a video game beloved by millions.