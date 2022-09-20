Study Reveals The NFL's 2 Most "Likable" Players

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 23: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks (L) shakes hands with quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 38-31 in the game at CenturyLink Field on December 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

A study conducted before the start of the 2022 season determined that Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson are the NFL's most likable players on offense.

According to Morning Consult's Mark J. Burns, the quarterbacks topped all NFL players with a 32 percent net favorability rating among surveyed U.S. adults. The poll only included quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends.

Wilson improved 4 percentage points since Morning Consult's last poll in January while Mahomes dipped 2 points.

Tom Brady places third at 28 percent, but he appears to be the league's most polarizing star. Burns said the seven-time Super Bowl champion garnered the highest percentage of favorable (48) and unfavorable (20) opinions.

His Week 4 opponent, Aaron Rodgers, plummeted from 32 percent last year to 15 percent in January. The Green Bay Packers quarterback regained some ground at 21 percent.

Cooper Kupp's postseason heroics made him a household name and the most likable skill-position player included. Yet some onlookers were surprised by Kirk Cousins sharing the same favorability rating that's tied for sixth among all eligible players.

Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts have curiously slipped from January's leaderboard. Perhaps that would change if conducting the study now, as both dynamic quarterbacks have started the season strong.

Based on these results, fans are going to love seeing Mahomes and Wilson square off twice as AFC West cohorts. The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will meet in Weeks 14 and 17.