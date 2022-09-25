Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.

Gisele was not in attendance for either of Brady's first two games this season in Dallas and New Orleans.

However, Sunday's game against Green Bay is a home contest, which is something Bundchen normally attends. Will she be in attendance on Sunday?

The New York Post reports it could be a major turning point.

"The NFL star has hopes the model will attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday," the Post reports.

A source added, “Gisele mostly only attends home games. Tom and his team are hopeful she will be back in the family box with their kids for the Packers game this Sunday.”

The Bucs and the Packers are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

Will we see Gisele in attendance?