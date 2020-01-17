Doritos’ First Super Bowl Ad Teaser Has Been Released

For many, the Super Bowl is more about the advertisements than the football. While we could be in for a pretty fun match-up in just over two weeks, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying the commercials too. Doritos’ is getting things going early, with a fantastic ad starring legendary actor Sam Elliott, with an assist by 2019’s breakout music star Lil Nas X and his hit “Old Town Road.”

Elliott’s character is in his comfort zone, somewhere in the Old West saddling up to the bar at a saloon. The bartender pours him a glass of whisky, and he immediately goes into a “monologue.”

Anyone even somewhat up on modern music or pop culture probably picked up on what was going to happen within a few words. In Elliott’s signature smoky cowboy drawl, he begins with “I got the horses in the back…”

This one is sure to be a hit. See the teaser here:

We’ll see if Sam Elliott winds up going through the full “Old Town Road” lyrics. A cameo from Lil Nas X or his remix-mate Billy Ray Cyrus also feels like a pretty good bet.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on February 2, from Miami.

The game will pit the winner of this weekend’s two conference championships against one another. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs are a sizable favorite against the NFL’s hottest team, the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee enters the game having taken down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, and MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back weeks. Running back Derrick Henry set an NFL record during the run with three straight 180 yard games.

In the NFC, the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers take on the No. 2 Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. The Niners throttled Green Bay during the regular season, but the Packers are undefeated since, and Rodger is coming off of a vintage game against the Seattle Seahawks.

