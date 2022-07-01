Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement: Fans React

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 12: The Philadelphia Eagles stand for the national anthem before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Veteran defensive tackle Beau Allen has been out of the NFL since 2020. On Friday afternoon, he provided an update on his future.

Allen officially announced his retirement on social media.

"I am retiring from the game of football," Allen wrote. "Playing football in the NFL has been the biggest privilege of my life. Never in my wildest dreams as a youth did I think that I would play in the NFL. So it's pretty wild to reflect on a career that has spanned 7 years, 3 teams, and produced a Super Bowl Championship (in my home state of Minnesota). What a ride."

Allen, a former seventh-round pick out of Wisconsin, started his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After winning a Super Bowl in February of 2018, Allen signed a three-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He eventually signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots, but he never ended up making an impact for them.

Immediately following Allen's announcement, Eagles fans took to Twitter to thank him for his contributions during the 2017 season.

"Will always be one of those overlooked role players that was big on the SB team," one fan tweeted. "Cheers to retirement Beau."

"Thank you for 2017," another fan wrote.

"Congratulations Beau! No Super Bowl without you brother," an Eagles fan said.

Allen will finish his NFL career with 117 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Of course, the highlight of Allen's career is winning Super Bowl LII with the Eagles.