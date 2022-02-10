On Thursday, a report surfaced suggesting the Super Bowl could take place outside the continental United States.

Surely that means it could be taking place in Hawaii, then, right? Not so fast. According to a report from Front Office Sports, Tottenham is “lining up a historic bid” to host the Super Bowl in 2026.

That’s right, the Super Bowl could be taking place in London in just four years time. Of course, the NFL would have to agree to host the Super Bowl there, but fans are already getting on board.

Not everyone loves the idea, but they would love getting to bed a little earlier than normal after the Super Bowl.

“Look I’m not saying I think it’s a good idea. But I wouldn’t hate a super bowl that kicks off early afternoon our time,” one fan said.

“I actually love this idea, especially if it means an earlier kickoff. the 5:30 pm kickoff for the SB means my kids go to bed right around the time the half time show comes on, which is annoying,” another fan said.

Others are against the news, though.

“Yeah I’d rather the Super Bowl not be at Noon on a Sunday,” the fan said.

What do you think about the idea of the Super Bowl being played in a different country?