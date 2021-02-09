Look: Here’s The Logo For Next Year’s Super Bowl

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in an underwhelming Super Bowl LV, NFL fans have started to turn their attention to the title game in 2022.

On Tuesday, the city of Los Angeles ramped up excitement by releasing updated plans and the highly anticipated logo for Super Bowl LVI.

The image continues the trend of incorporating an animated Lombardi Trophy, surrounded by large block Roman numerals to commemorate the 56th edition of the NFL’s title game. Over the past few years, fans have found themselves disappointed by the lack of originality in the logos. What once was an exciting reveal, now seems to be predictable.

Nevertheless, it looks like the league will stick to the style for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Take a look:

The logo does provide some Los Angeles flair with palm trees painted inside of the Roman numerals. The image is also reminiscent of a sunset, honoring the West Coast location for the game.

In addition to the release of the logo, Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee held an official launch event for the 2022 Super Bowl. A host of speakers, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, shared thoughts about bringing the title game back to LA for the first time since 1993.

“Since Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl back in 1967, the Super Bowl has become a spectacle larger than the league could have ever imagined,” Goodell said. “The return of the Super Bowl to this region is in large part thanks to Stan Kroenke’s commitment to delivering this game-changing project at Hollywood Park. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers to bring the nation’s biggest sporting event to Los Angeles and Inglewood for Super Bowl LVI.”

🔜 Super Bowl LVI For the first time since 1993, the Super Bowl will be played in Los Angeles! — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 9, 2021

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood in February of 2022.