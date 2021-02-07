Here’s How Much A Super Bowl Commercial Costs This Year

For many fans that turn on Super Bowl LV, the commercials will be the highlight of the evening. CBS will broadcast the game nation-wide and host some of the most creative advertisements of the year.

However, advertisers will have to part with a decent sum of cash in order to get their commercials on the air. According to Variety, CBS asked companies for $5.5 million for a 30-second spot on Sunday night. Still, the broadcast network had no problem filling air time. CBS reported that it was “virtually sold out” by late January.

The asking price was actually a slight dip from 2020, where the same amount of air time cost advertisers $5.6 million. However, the cost to put together a commercial for the Super Bowl remains extremely steep.

Interestingly enough, some of the bigger names withdrew from the commercial line-up at Super Bowl LV. Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola all decided to not air ads, but will instead focus the money normally allocated for the title game elsewhere.

While the highly anticipated commercials roll, the Buccaneers and the Chiefs will compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Brady will make his 10th Super Bowl appearance as he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers onto their home turf at Raymond James Stadium. Despite a lethargic start to the year, the NFC champs rounded into form down the stretch. After three impressive postseason wins, the Bucs seem to be peaking at the right time.

On the other side, Patrick Mahomes will hope to carry the Chiefs to a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy. After a dominant 14-2 regular season, Kansas City will enter the game as the favorite. The Chiefs knocked off the Buccaneers 27-24 in Week 12 earlier this year.

Super Bowl LV is now underway on CBS. Tune-in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off with the Kansas City Chiefs.