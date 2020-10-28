NFL Reportedly Developing Notable Plan For Super Bowl LV

The NFL has already had to significantly adjust its schedule due to COVID-19 outbreaks within teams throughout the start of the season. If there are more major cases, it might be hard to move forward without adding a Week 18, and potentially changing the schedule for the playoffs and Super Bowl LV.

The league is starting to make preparations for next year’s big game. It is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa. While Governor Ron DeSantis has given the league the go ahead to have full capacity, but the NFL is planning to limit attendance, as is more than reasonable.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league is currently planning to have 20-percent attendance at the game, which would allow for just over 13,000 in attendance. Fans will be spaced six feet apart from other groups, and will be required to wear masks in attendance.

The NFL doesn’t plan to move the date at this point. Many have called for the league to add a Week 18, to account for any games that can’t be rescheduled within the season. If that happens, Schefter says, there will not be the customary week off between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl on February 7. Green Bay Packer CEO Mark Murphy recently said that the Super Bowl could be pushed up to four weeks if necessary, but it doesn’t sound like the NFL wants to have to move it at all if it isn’t absolutely necessary.

One other note to the limited seating now expected at Super Bowl LV: If a Week 18 is added to this regular season, the off week would be eliminated and Super Bowl LV would stay on February 7. pic.twitter.com/wANGPM1Z7f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2020

So far, the Tennessee Titans experienced the largest outbreak, which caused a number of games to be delayed and moved around. It also wound up effectively costing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who they were supposed to play earlier in the year, their bye week. They had been preparing for the Titans before the game was postponed, so they did not get the typical week off with limited activity. The Steelers beat the Titans in the postponed game this past weekend, 27-24.

Those two teams are both top AFC contenders to reach the Super Bowl. The Steelers are the NFL’s final undefeated team at 6-0, while the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and Titans all have two or fewer losses. The NFC is stacked, outside of the awful East division, with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints all at 4-2 or better.

[Adam Schefter]