Surprise Team Reportedly Emerges For Jimmy Garoppolo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

A surprise team is reportedly starting to emerge for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Earlier this week, it was reported five teams have contacted the Niners inquiring about a Garoppolo trade.

One of those teams is reportedly the Atlanta Falcons.

"Interesting update: The #Falcons are one of five known teams with a call in to the #49ers regarding QB Jimmy Garoppolo, a source confirms," said NFL insider Cam Marino.

The Falcons said goodbye to longtime franchise quarterback Matt Ryan earlier this offseason when they traded him to the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFC South franchise then signed former Oregon Heisman winner Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract worth $19 million. He's expected to win the starting gig.

The Falcons also took former Cincinnati star Desmond Ridder with the 74th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

If Atlanta's coaching staff doesn't feel confident in either option, trading for Garoppolo could be the move - at least as a bridge option.

However, there's a common belief the Falcons' front office is already prepared to tank. In doing so, they can get a high draft pick next year and take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.

Should the Falcons disregard tanking and trade for Garoppolo?