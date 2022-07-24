Surprise Team Trending For Jimmy Garoppolo: Fans React

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A new team is beginning to emerge in the Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes: the Atlanta Falcons.

Per Cam Marino, "Interesting update: The #Falcons are one of five known teams with a call in to the #49ers regarding QB Jimmy Garoppolo, a source confirms."

The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year, $19 million contract this offseason and they expect him to be their starter. They also drafted Desmond Ridder back in April.

It's plausible the coaching staff isn't confident in either option. After all, Garoppolo is no slouch, having been to two NFC Championships in the past three seasons.

"Worrisome," one fan wrote. "What are they seeing in Mariota that has them still looking?"

"This makes zero sense," another fan commented.

"they watched Marcus Mariota in practice said yeah this ain’t cutting it," a fan replied.

Take a look what others are saying about the latest Garoppolo news.

"The Falcons are 1 of 5 teams to call the 49ers about QB Jimmy Garoppolo recently," wrote Everything Georgia.

Cam Marino added, "Adding to Jimmy G/Falcons buzz: The main conductor in the #Falcons front office to make the move to acquire Garappolo: Ryan Pace. Pace and Garoppolo are on record for being close due to their Eastern Illinois ties."

After weeks of absolute silence on the Garoppolo front, it appears things are heating up.

If the Falcons are just one of five total teams calling the 49ers, a bidding war for the veteran quarterback could soon commence.