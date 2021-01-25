Suspended NFL Wide Receiver Joins Canadian Football League

Martavis Bryant will get the chance to play football once again, but this time around, it won’t be in the NFL.

The 29-year-old wideout signed a contract with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League on Monday afternoon. The terms of the deal were not yet disclosed per ESPN.

Bryant left the NFL as somewhat of a disgraced star, having been suspended indefinitely for multiple violations of the league’s drug policy. He last played for the Raiders, back in Oakland in 2018. Bryant played most of that season under Jon Gruden, while appealing a yearlong suspension from the league for violating substance abuse policy, and caught 19 passes for 266 yards. The NFL officially levied a punishment in December of 2018 and Bryant hasn’t played competitively since. He applied for reinstatement in 2019 and was denied.

Playing for the Argonauts should give the 29-year-old a chance to rekindle his past life on the football field. Although nothing back in the states may come of it, Bryant could get one last experience with a professional team.

Yesssir ⚡️ Martavis Bryant is an Argonaut 📄 » https://t.co/lbm5CXbeOB pic.twitter.com/F3HfDZDiM9 — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) January 25, 2021

Before the NFL suspended Bryant indefinitely, he proved to be a talented wide receiver, capable of contributing at the highest level. Prior to joining the Raiders, he spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. From 2014 to 2017, Bryant became a favorite of Ben Roethlisberger, catching 17 touchdowns in 36 games.

Even in Pittsburgh, Bryant struggled to stay out of trouble with the league. He missed the entire 2016 season due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The Steelers eventually decided to trade him to the Raiders prior to the 2018 campaign.

Regardless of his past, Bryant should become an adequate addition to the CFL. He racked up 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in 44 career NFL games, meaning he clearly has the skill. As long as he can stay on the field, Bryant could easily help the Argonauts become contenders.