Suspended Veteran OL Addresses Punishment, Announces Retirement

Longtime NFL offensive lineman Jared Veldheer, who was suspended for the first six games of the 2021 season earlier today, has announced his retirement.

In a statement provided to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the 34-year-old Veldheer stated that he was already planning to retire before being punished for a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs.

Veldheer says the positive test was triggered by his prescribed use of low-dosage testosterone.

“I was prescribed low dose clomid due to abnormally low T (likely caused from pituitary damage suffered from repeated blows to the head),” Veldheer wrote. “I recommend this to any veteran who is struggling from post-football issues. I also plan to retire, at this time, from the NFL.”

A statement from veteran OT Jared Veldheer, who had already decided to retire and says he was prescribed medication that triggered his six-game suspension: pic.twitter.com/QTe8CsaYx6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 27, 2021

Veldheer was originally drafted in the third round by the Oakland Raiders back in 2010. He appeared in 121 games with 114 starts over 11 seasons.

In total, Veldheer suited up for five teams: the Raiders (2010-13), the Arizona Cardinals (2014-17), the Denver Broncos (2018), the Green Bay Packers (two games in 2019) and Indianapolis Colts (one game in 2020).