Taylor Rooks Being Eyed For New Job: NFL World Reacts

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Taylor Rooks attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Amazon is reportedly continuing to push for big names for its Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

According to a report from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon is eyeing Taylor Rooks of Turner Sports.

From the report:

Rooks focuses primarily on the NBA for B/R and Turner Sports, recently interviewing the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker.

But she could contribute feature stories to Amazon, said sources. The tech giant’s exclusive streaming coverage of TNF kicks off Sep. 15, with the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs.

The Georgia native could work for both Amazon and B/R — a non-exclusive relationship that’s becoming more common as sports media companies seek to defray costs.

Amazon has also been linked to Charissa Thompson and Kay Adams, among other sports media figures.

Amazon will have Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call for its Thursday Night Football games this fall.