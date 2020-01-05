The Spun

Saints QB Taysom Hill Made NFL History In Today’s Game

Taysom Hill catches touchdown during Saints vs. Vikings.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints scores a 20-yard receiving touchdown during the fourth quarter as he is defended by Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If the New Orleans Saints manage to pull this game out, Taysom Hill is probably their MVP for the game. Drew Brees and the offense have struggled to get anything going, but the former BYU quarterback-turned-Saints Swiss Army Knife has made things happen today.

Early in the game, he connected on a 50-yard bomb to Deonte Harris. That set up the Saints’ first touchdown of the game.

He leads the team with 50 rushing yards on four carries. He has two catches for 25 yards, and the team’s second touchdown of the game, which cut the Vikings’ fourth quarter lead to 20-17.

With all of that, Taysom Hill has made some interesting history.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, he is the first player in playoff history with 50 passing yards, 20 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown. There aren’t many guys that have ever had the skill set of Hill, and that doesn’t even account for his rushing.

The Saints, who just got the ball back down three with under two minutes left, have 280 total yards. Hill is responsible for 125 as either a passer or ball carrier.

His throw set up the Saints’ first touchdown, and he caught the second.

One would think he has to be involved here, on what may be the Saints last great chance to come back for the win.

Stay tuned.

