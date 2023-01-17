TCU Star WR Quentin Johnston Makes NFL Draft Decision

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: The TCU Horned Frogs logo on a football helmet during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

TCU will lose another key member of last season's squad.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday evening. He thanked the TCU community in an Instagram post announcing his decision.

Johnston also shared the statement on Twitter alongside a highlight reel.

Johnston led the Horned Frogs with 1,069 receiving yards in his junior year. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout scored six touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.

The Texas native ignited TCU's College Football Playoff upset over Michigan with 163 yards and a touchdown. However, Georgia stymied him to three yards in the lopsided National Championship.

Johnston could become the highest-drafted wideout in TCU history if he cracks the top 20. Pro Football Focus ranks him as this year's No. 1 wide receiver, projecting him to get selected with a top-10 pick.

He's not the only member of TCU's dynamic offense going pro. Quarterback Max Duggan and running back Kendre Miller also declared for the NFL Draft following a 13-2 season.