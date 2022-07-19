Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out Fellow Players: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 19: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos throws the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field At Mile High on December 19, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Teddy Bridgewater criticized NFL players for portraying a "street image," calling on them to instead show themselves in a more honest and positive way for younger fans.

In a lengthy Instagram post made Monday, the Miami Dolphins quarterback said 98.5 percent of the league is "football tough." He called on them not to pretend to convey a "gangsta" persona.

"Kids don't be fooled," Bridgewater wrote. "You can play ball, do the right thing, and they still gonna accept you ... My people accept me for making all the right decisions and not falling victim or being tricked by the false image you see on IG from a lot of ball players."

Many NFL players, including Mark Ingram II, Stefon Diggs, Micah Parsons, and Terron Armstead, left replies endorsing Bridgewater's message.

Fans also responded to his sentiment on Twitter.

Bridgewater has led by example. In 2021, he received the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for his integrity on the field.

The 29-year-old overcame adversity to return from a gruesome knee injury early in his career. He'll now go to his fifth NFL teams to back up Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.