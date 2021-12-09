Teddy Bridgewater Makes His Opinion On Dan Campbell Very Clear

The Denver Broncos will welcome in the Detroit Lions to Mile High this upcoming weekend for a cross-conference matchup. Dan Campbell will look to lead his Lions to a second win in a row, while Teddy Bridgewater will do his best to improve the Broncos playoff hopes.

In addition to the game, Sunday will be somewhat of a reunion for the head coach and the quarterback.

Campbell and Bridgewater were once both members of the New Orleans Saints organization from 2018-19. The now Lions head coach was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach under Sean Payton while Bridgewater started six games over his two seasons with the Saints.

As a result of their time together in the Big Easy, there’s plenty of mutual respect between the two. Bridgewater explained what it was like to be a player under Campbell on Wednesday.

“I was able to spend those two years with him in New Orleans. Whenever he stood in front of the team and talked, you’re ready to just storm out of that meeting and punch a guy in the face for no reason. Dan is awesome,” Bridgewater said, per Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket.

Bridgewater’s comments lineup with what fans in Detroit have seen out of Campbell so far this season. The first-year head coach wears his emotions on his sleeve and is clearly passionate about coaching football.

Campbell has a chance to keep the momentum rolling for his Lions this Sunday. He picked up his first win as the head coach in Detroit this past weekend in when Jared Goff threw a last second touchdown pass to down the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell’s Lions team will face a tougher test in Week 14 in Denver. Detroit will need a complete team effort to get past the Broncos and walk away with its second win of the year.