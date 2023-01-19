Tee Higgins Reveals His Damar Hamlin Wish This Weekend

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter of the game at Paul Brown Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Buffalo Bills three weeks after Damar Hamlin's collapsed early in their canceled Monday Night Football matchup.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins before going into cardiac arrest. The safety has since made a remarkable recovery, getting released from the hospital on Jan. 11 and frequenting the team's facility this week.

Per CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia (h/t NESN), Higgins was asked what it would feel like to see Hamlin if he's able to attend Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup. Higgins said he hopes to get the opportunity to talk to him.

"I'm pretty sure we're just going to laugh, chop it up, laughs and giggles, and just going to be happy to see him," Higgins said Thursday.

A report surfaced last Sunday morning that Hamlin would attend Buffalo's first-round game at Orchard Park, but he later confirmed he'd watch from home. There's no word on his plans for this weekend.

Higgins acknowledged two weeks ago that the situation was difficult for him, but felt better after receiving a positive update from Hamlin's mother.

"Knowing that he's OK, he's doing better, it makes me feel better inside too," Higgins said.

The second-round matchup begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.