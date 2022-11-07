Telling Details Emerge From Gisele's Life Before Divorce

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Telling details have emerged from what Gisele Bundchen's life was like before her divorce from Tom Brady.

While Gisele Bundchen is on her own now, she had reportedly been living an independent life for several years.

The legendary supermodel has been pretty independent, even before divorcing the legendary NFL quarterback, according to a report.

"Despite a source recently saying that Gisele was “devastated” by the split, which fans thought happened after the NFL star took himself out of retirement earlier this year, another source is saying that, although she is still upset, she will be “just fine” on her own; as she has been on her own, so to speak, for years!" Yahoo! News reports.

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Brady and Bundchen were married in 2009. They have two children together. They officially announced their divorce last week.

"The model "has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself," the source added, before going on to say that Gisele's "main focus and priority" are the children; son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9," Yahoo! added.

Brady and Bundchen are reportedly on good terms, despite getting divorced.

The couple is reportedly making their children the priority moving forward.